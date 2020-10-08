Augmented Intelligence Market Demand, Trend & Analysis by Top Players CognitiveScale,Cosmo Tech,IBM Corporation,Microsoft Corporation,MondoBrain Inc.,Qlik Technologies, Inc.,Salesforce.com

Augmented intelligence is an alternate approach of artificial intelligence (AI), which emphasize on AI’s assistive role, underlining the fact that cognitive technology is intended to improve human intelligence instead of replacing it. It enhances human skills of reasoning in a robotic system or software including expectancy, business outlook, and problem solving, recollection & sequencing, and decision-making capabilities.

What is the Dynamics of Augmented Intelligence Market?

The key factors boosting the augmented intelligence market include the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, surging implementation of big data analytics, as well as rising demand for smart virtual assistants. On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals is hampering the growth of the augmented intelligence market. Although, the growing adoption of augmented intelligence in the healthcare sector is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players operating in the augmented intelligence market.

What is the SCOPE of Augmented Intelligence Market?

The “Global Augmented intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the augmented intelligence industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of augmented intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by technology, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global augmented intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading augmented intelligence market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Augmented Intelligence Market Segmentation?

The global augmented intelligence market is segmented into technology, enterprise size, and end-user. The technology segment of augmented intelligence market categorized into machine learning, natural language processing, spatial navigation, machine vision, and others. Also, the enterprise size segment of augmented intelligence market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Furthermore, the end-user segment is classified into IT and telecommunication, retail and e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, and others

What is the Regional Framework of Augmented Intelligence Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global augmented intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The Augmented intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



