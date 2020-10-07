Global Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wavelength selective switching components are used in WDM optical communications networks to route (switch) signals between optical fibres on a per-wavelength basis. WSS has become the central heart of modern DWDM reconfigurable Agile Optical Network (AOC). WSS can dynamically route, block and attenuate all DWDM wavelengths within a network node.

A WSS consists of a single common optical port and N opposing multi-wavelength ports where each DWDM wavelength input from the common port can be switched (routed) to any one of the N multi-wavelength ports, independent of how all other wavelength channels are routed. There are also variable attenuation mechanism in WSS for each wavelength. So each wavelength can be independently attenuated for channel power control and equalization.

The industry is very concentration, the key brand include II-VI Incorporated, Lumentum (JDSU), Molex, Santec, II-VI Incorporated and Lumentum (JDSU) are the leaders in this market. Top 2 brands account for 91% market share in 2019. Furthermore in the past years these manufacturers were all merged by other different enterprises.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) Market

The global Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) market size is projected to reach US$ 210.2 million by 2026, from US$ 127.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) Scope and Segment

The global Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

LCOS based Devices

MEMS based Devices

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

1×4 or Less Add/Drop Module

1×5 or Larger Add/Drop Module

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) key manufacturers in this market include:

II-VI Incorporated

Lumentum (JDSU)

Molex

Santec

