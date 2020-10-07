Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Solid-State LiDAR market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Solid-State LiDAR market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Solid state LiDAR is gaining traction as a promising technology that is cheaper, faster, and provides higher resolution than traditional LiDAR, with predictions that its price range could eventually hundreds of dollars per unit.

Globally, some enterprises, like Velodyne, Quanergy, LeddarTech, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Solid-State LiDAR and related services. At the same time, Europe, will be occupied 48% sales market share in 2021, is remarkable in the global Solid-State LiDAR industry because of their market share and technology status of Solid-State LiDAR. The consumption volume of Solid-State LiDAR is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Solid-State LiDAR industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Solid-State LiDAR is still promising.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solid-State LiDAR Market

The global Solid-State LiDAR market size is projected to reach US$ 1567.2 million by 2026, from US$ 820 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Solid-State LiDAR Scope and Segment

Solid-State LiDAR market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid-State LiDAR market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Velodyne

Quanergy

LeddarTech

ABAX Sensing

Ibeo

Trilumina

Innoviz

Strobe

Aeye

TetraVue

Continental AG

Xenomatix

Imec

Robosense

Genius Pro

Benewake

Hesai

Solid-State LiDAR Breakdown Data by Type

MEMS Based Scanning

Phase Array

Non-Scanning Flash

Solid-State LiDAR Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Security

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Solid-State LiDAR market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Solid-State LiDAR market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Solid-State LiDAR Market Share Analysis

