Global Heat Cost Allocators (HCA) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Heat cost allocators are devices attached to individual radiators in buildings that measure the total heat output of the individual radiator.

Heat Cost Allocator industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 53.99% of the total value of global Heat Cost Allocator in 2016. Zenner is the world leading manufacturer in global Heat Cost Allocator market with the market share of 18.31% in 2016.

In 2019, the global Heat Cost Allocators (HCA) market size was US$ 130.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 170.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Heat Cost Allocators (HCA) market is segmented into

Evaporating Style Heat Cost Allocator

Electric Heat Cost Allocator

Segment by Application, the Heat Cost Allocators (HCA) market is segmented into

Industrials

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Zenner

Ista

Techem

Siemens

Engelmnn

Te-sa s.r.l.

Itron

Sontex

Leye Energy Service

Brunata

