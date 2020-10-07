Global Flight Propulsion Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Flight Propulsion Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Flight Propulsion Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A flight propulsion system generally consists of an aircraft engine and some means to generate thrust, such as a propeller or a propulsive nozzle. An flight propulsion system must achieve two things. First, the thrust from the propulsion system must balance the drag of the airplane when the airplane is cruising. And second, the thrust from the propulsion system must exceed the drag of the airplane for the airplane to accelerate. In fact, the greater the difference between the thrust and the drag, called the excess thrust, the faster the airplane will accelerate.

During the past few years, the global consumption of Flight Propulsion Systems increases by 7570 Units in 2017 from 5610 Units in 2012.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flight Propulsion Systems Market

The global Flight Propulsion Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 237190 million by 2026, from US$ 158050 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Flight Propulsion Systems Scope and Segment

Flight Propulsion Systems market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flight Propulsion Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

CFM

General Electric Company

Rolls-Royce Holdings

United Technologies

Safran

Honeywell

GKN Aerospace

MTU Aero Engines

United Engine Corporation

Aero Engine Corporation of China

Flight Propulsion Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Air Breathing Engines

Non-Air Breathing Engines

Flight Propulsion Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Aircraft

Spacecraft

Missiles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Flight Propulsion Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Flight Propulsion Systems market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Flight Propulsion Systems Market Share Analysis

