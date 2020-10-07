Artificial Intelligence Market Includes Important Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Organization Sizes, Top Vendors, Industry Research and COVID-19 Analysis By 2028

The Global Artificial Intelligence market is expected to reach USD 25.7 billion in 2018 and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

“The Global Artificial Intelligence Market Study discusses the new advances and prospects in the market. This study analyses key challenges, adoption trends, future growth potentials, competitive outlook, key drivers, restraints, market ecosystem, opportunities, and value chain analysis of the Industry. The objective of the market study is to know new upcoming opportunities and development trends by identifying the emerging application areas across the industry.

Artificial intelligence primarily is the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to decode and behave like humans and mimic their actions. The term can also be applied to any machine that exhibits traits related to a person’s mind like learning and problem-solving.

The factors that propel the growth of the artificial intelligence market include the significant improvements in commercial aspects of artificial intelligence advancements and deployment in dynamic artificial intelligence solutions that are propelling industry growth. Moreover, the rapid improvements in high computing power have contributed to the rising adoption of artificial intelligence and robotics in end-use industries such as healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing.

Key Factors Impacting the Growth of Artificial Intelligence Market:

The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning are expected to influence the market growth.

Growth in adoption of virtual reality in the end-use industries

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic lingers,it has brought huge transformation in various industries. An assessment of the gradual impact of the outbreak has been made in this market study. As industries register a drop in demand, several industries are coping with innovation to explore promising growth opportunities.

This in-depth market study covers extensive market details, which includes all foreseeable market scenarios, pre- and post-COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the business scenario globally. The market study offers prospective future opportunities post COVID-19 and market outlook. This recent study also covers an analysis of the economic condition in the post COVID-19 scenario.

Key Players:Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Xilinx, Samsung, Facebook, Micron Technology, IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft Corporation, and AWS.

Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-61569?utm_source=NP/AF

Market Highlights

It offers a point by point analysis along with exhaustive research of the market elements like operation landscape, development, market size, potential opportunities, and trend analysis. This study centers around the Artificial Intelligence business describing present volume and worth, status, key market, consumers, product type, regions, and the important players.

A holistic study of the market offers demographic conditions, growth contributing factors, business cycles in a particular country, and market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study establishes the current market outlook in terms of competitive scenario and regional competitive advantages.

Get ToC for the overview of the premium report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-toc-61569?utm_source=NP/AF

Market Segmentation

This study offers a precise estimate of the contribution of all segments to the growth of the Artificial Intelligence market. Our analysts have summarized the leading players of the global market, keeping in view their market share, sales, recent developments, revenue, product portfolios, areas covered, and other traits. The study offers an overview of the market with detailed segmentation by end user, components, and region through an exhaustive analysis of the industry.

Make an Enquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying-61569?utm_source=NP/AF

Following are the segmentation covered by the market study: By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision), End-User Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Agriculture, Retail, and Others),

Global Artificial Intelligence Market: Regional Analysis

The market analysis report includes a thorough study of various factors that determine regional growth such as environmental, economic, social political status, technology, and region. Market analysis has studied the data of sales, revenue, and manufacturers of each region.This market analysis will support the market participants to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Region- wise Analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence Market covers:

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Other regions (Middle East, Central & South America, & Africa)

Global Artificial Intelligence Market: Competitive Landscape

This market analysis report classifies numerous key manufacturers of the industry. It supports the reader in understanding the policies and collaborations that the industry participants are focusing on in order to combat competition in the industry. The comprehensive market analysis offers a note worthy microscopic look at the industry. The market analysis can classify the footprints of the manufacturers by giving the global revenue of manufacturers and sales by manufacturers, and the global price of manufacturers over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Major Aspects covered in the Report are –

An overview of the Artificial Intelligence Market comprising production, consumption, status, and estimation and market growth.

2016-2028 historical data and market forecast.

Overview of the product type market as well as development.

Overview of the end-user market and development.

Geographical analysis with major countries.

Further, the report provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment, helping in the strategic decision-making process and market size estimation of the Artificial Intelligence market on a regional and global basis. Unique research designed for market size estimation and forecast is used for the identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments. The report has an exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments, helping every stakeholder in the Artificial Intelligence market.

Reasons for buying this report:

It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenario.

For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

It offers regional analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders.

It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Global Artificial Intelligence

Why Do Companies Trust QMI?

Our reports come with very detailed insight into the current and future market scenario

24/7 customer service available for clients in different time zones

In-depth and detailed assessment compacted in the report to give you the best output with minimal time consumption

High-quality market reports available at affordable prices

Our reports are aimed at increasing efficiency and optimizing your workflow

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Office No- A109

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: APAC +91 706 672 4848 / US +1 208 405 2835 / UK +44 121 364 6144

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com