Amazing Facts 24

Viking Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (“Viking”) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and provided an update on its clinical pipeline and other corporate developments. Highlights from the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022, and […]
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II Will Redeem Its Public Shares
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (“MUDS” or the “company”;NASDAQ: MUDS, MUDSU, MUDSW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced it intends to dissolve and liquidate pursuant to the provisions of its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the “Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation”). MUDS did not complete a business combination opportunity within the period required by […]
American Air Filter Co., Inc. Acquires National Air Filter Service Co. of New Jersey
American Air Filter Co., Inc. dba AAF International, a global leader of air filtration solutions for over 100 years, has acquired National Air Filter Service Company of New Jersey, one of the oldest and largest full-service air filtration management companies in the United States. “This is an exciting announcement for us that we believe will yield important benefits […]
Abracon Welcomes Tim Fedorov as Vice President of Corporate Development
Abracon, LLC (Abracon), an industry leader in passive components, is pleased to welcome Tim Fedorov as the company’s new Vice President of Corporate Development. Tim will focus on corporate development for Abracon, reporting to Tony Roybal, President, and CEO at the company’s headquarters in Spicewood, Texas. Tim has over 20 years of technology and strategy experience spanning bio-medicals, semiconductors, […]
American Waterways Operators Presents Third Annual Safety Award to ERL Inc.
Earlier this month, The American Waterways Operators’ Tankering & Barge Operations Subcommittee presented AWO affiliate member ERL Inc. with the subcommittee’s third annual safety award for the creation and testing of its EverGreen Seal. The EverGreen Seal replaces current braided Teflon gaskets and reduces cargo vapor emissions by more than 90%, improving safety for mariners […]
Oncopeptides publishes Q2 report 2022
Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, publishes the report for the second quarter 2022. “CHMPs recommendation to grant Pepaxti a full marketing authorization approval in EU is foundational for Oncopeptides says Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides. “This is excellent news for […]
IRRAS Expands Short-term Financing Agreement
IRRAS, a commercial-stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, announced an expansion of the previously announced short-term financing agreement with Bacara Holdings, its largest shareholder, which is led by the company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Marios Fotiadis. This extension of the bridge loan agreement will provide IRRAS […]
Borr Drilling Limited Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares
Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE and OSE: BORR) announces that it has priced its previously announced offering of 69,444,444 shares, at a price of $3.60 per common share for total gross proceeds of $250 million. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,944,444 common shares […]
Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for July 2022
Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), (“Hut 8” or the “Company”) one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased its Bitcoin holdings by 330 in the period ending July 31. Hut 8 now has 7,736 Bitcoin in its holdings. Production highlights for July 2022: 330 Bitcoin were generated, resulting in an average production […]
GoPro to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Woodman and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Brian McGee will present at the following investor conference: The Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 2:05 pm Eastern Time A webcast of the event will be available live and accessible for replay on the […]